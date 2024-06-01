QWP Asks Government To Compensate People Of Merged Districts
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the government to compensate the people of the merged districts who suffered losses during the war on terror.
He was talking to a delegation of tribal elders from South Waziristan at Watan Kor here. The members of the delegation informed the QWP leader about the problems being faced by the people of Waziristan.
The delegation said the government had conducted a survey to assess the damage to the houses so that compensation could be paid to the affected people. They said after the survey, the government had issued tokens to the people who were supposed to receive the compensation.
However, the elders said the government had not yet issued the promised money to the people yet. They also demanded an increase in the compensation amount and to include the left-out houses in the survey.
The delegation also extended an invitation to the QWP leader to a consultative meeting in Islamabad.
Assuring the delegation of his support, Aftab Sherpao said the tribal people offered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace, therefore, the government should properly compensate them for the losses. He also endorsed the demand to increase the compensation amount and to include the houses in the survey which were earlier missed.
The QWP leader demanded the government to fulfil the lawful demands of the tribal people or else discontent would grow among them. He said the QWP had always supported the genuine demands of the tribal people and would spare no effort to help them get their due rights.
He said the restoration of peace was made possible due to the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the tribal people.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Urs of Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari commenced27 seconds ago
-
CM reviews law and order30 seconds ago
-
CM message on parents day35 seconds ago
-
CM felicitates CPNE office-bearers38 seconds ago
-
Scholarship cheques distributed41 seconds ago
-
Four dacoits killed in alleged police encounters11 minutes ago
-
CM reviews resource mobilisation, directs revenue generating depts to achieve targets11 minutes ago
-
Parliament determined to safeguard rights of journalists: NA Speaker11 minutes ago
-
New industrial zones to be established: Ikramullah Dharejo21 minutes ago
-
PESCO gears up drive against power pilferers40 minutes ago
-
June 10 last day for Eid-ul-Adha sacrificial skin collection applications40 minutes ago
-
Controlling inflation, provision of employment opportunities govt's top priorities: Masadik Malik41 minutes ago