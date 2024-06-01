QWP asks government to compensate people of merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the government to compensate the people of the merged districts who suffered losses during the war on terror.

He was talking to a delegation of tribal elders from South Waziristan at Watan Kor here. The members of the delegation informed the QWP leader about the problems being faced by the people of Waziristan.

The delegation said the government had conducted a survey to assess the damage to the houses so that compensation could be paid to the affected people. They said after the survey, the government had issued tokens to the people who were supposed to receive the compensation.

However, the elders said the government had not yet issued the promised money to the people yet. They also demanded an increase in the compensation amount and to include the left-out houses in the survey.

The delegation also extended an invitation to the QWP leader to a consultative meeting in Islamabad.

Assuring the delegation of his support, Aftab Sherpao said the tribal people offered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace, therefore, the government should properly compensate them for the losses. He also endorsed the demand to increase the compensation amount and to include the houses in the survey which were earlier missed.

The QWP leader demanded the government to fulfil the lawful demands of the tribal people or else discontent would grow among them. He said the QWP had always supported the genuine demands of the tribal people and would spare no effort to help them get their due rights.

He said the restoration of peace was made possible due to the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the tribal people.