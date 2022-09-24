UrduPoint.com

QWP Asks Govt To Coordinate Efforts To Provide Relief To Flood-stricken People In Country

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

QWP asks govt to coordinate efforts to provide relief to flood-stricken people in country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the government to coordinate efforts to provide relief to the flood-stricken people in the country.

He said that it would take years to repair the damage caused by the unprecedented floods.

Aftab Sherpao said that a particular political party and its leadership were doing a disservice to the affected people by playing politics on the issue of floods.

According to a press release, he was speaking at a meeting of party office-bearers and workers from PK-56 in Charsadda.

Rejecting former prime minister Imran Khan's demand for snap polls, the QWP leader said the elections would take place on its stipulated time.

Aftab Sherpao said the prime minister would appoint the next army chief as per the constitution therefore Imran Khan should avoid making controversial statements.

"Imran Khan is making the appointment of the army chief controversial," he said, adding that his conduct was unbecoming of a politician.

However, he said the former prime minister would not be allowed to create anarchy in the country for his vested interests. He said the country had been submerged by the floods therefore this was not the opportune time for politicizing every issue.

Aftab Sherpao said all the political parties should join hands and help the government mitigate the sufferings of the flood-hit people.

He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives during the floods and said the entire nation should stand united to face this situation. "The nation cannot afford the politics of agitation and confrontation at this critical juncture," he remarked, adding that the floods destruction had set the country back and it would take years to rehabilitate the affected people.

He demanded the provincial government to rebuild the flood-damaged Munda headworks to ensure the supply of water for the sugarcane and other crops.

The QWP leader said that the farmers would suffer financially if the headworks was not restored.

He also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said the incidents of targeted killings and extortion had recorded an alarming increase. He said the situation would spin out of control if corrective steps were not taken.

He appreciated the people of Swat and other parts of the province for staging protests against lawlessness and militancy. "Peace is a prerequisite for development," he maintained.

He asked the government to reduce the duration of electricity and gas loadshedding in KP.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produce cheap and surplus electricity but despite this fact its residents were facing hours long loadshedding which has compelled the people to stage protests.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Electricity Qaumi Watan Party Water Swat Law And Order Charsadda Gas All From Government PK-56

Recent Stories

FM calls for generous int’l support for rehabili ..

FM calls for generous int’l support for rehabilitation of flood-hit people

6 minutes ago
 Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defenc ..

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defence

2 hours ago
 Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

4 hours ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

6 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.