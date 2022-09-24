QWP asks govt to coordinate efforts to provide relief to flood-stricken people in country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the government to coordinate efforts to provide relief to the flood-stricken people in the country.

He said that it would take years to repair the damage caused by the unprecedented floods.

Aftab Sherpao said that a particular political party and its leadership were doing a disservice to the affected people by playing politics on the issue of floods.

According to a press release, he was speaking at a meeting of party office-bearers and workers from PK-56 in Charsadda.

Rejecting former prime minister Imran Khan's demand for snap polls, the QWP leader said the elections would take place on its stipulated time.

Aftab Sherpao said the prime minister would appoint the next army chief as per the constitution therefore Imran Khan should avoid making controversial statements.

"Imran Khan is making the appointment of the army chief controversial," he said, adding that his conduct was unbecoming of a politician.

However, he said the former prime minister would not be allowed to create anarchy in the country for his vested interests. He said the country had been submerged by the floods therefore this was not the opportune time for politicizing every issue.

Aftab Sherpao said all the political parties should join hands and help the government mitigate the sufferings of the flood-hit people.

He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives during the floods and said the entire nation should stand united to face this situation. "The nation cannot afford the politics of agitation and confrontation at this critical juncture," he remarked, adding that the floods destruction had set the country back and it would take years to rehabilitate the affected people.

He demanded the provincial government to rebuild the flood-damaged Munda headworks to ensure the supply of water for the sugarcane and other crops.

The QWP leader said that the farmers would suffer financially if the headworks was not restored.

He also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said the incidents of targeted killings and extortion had recorded an alarming increase. He said the situation would spin out of control if corrective steps were not taken.

He appreciated the people of Swat and other parts of the province for staging protests against lawlessness and militancy. "Peace is a prerequisite for development," he maintained.

He asked the government to reduce the duration of electricity and gas loadshedding in KP.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produce cheap and surplus electricity but despite this fact its residents were facing hours long loadshedding which has compelled the people to stage protests.