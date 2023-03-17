UrduPoint.com

QWP Asks IK To Show Performance, Instead Of Spreading Anarchy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 06:47 PM

QWP asks IK to show performance, instead of spreading anarchy

Provincial Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao Friday asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to show the performance of his three- and half-year rule instead of spreading anarchy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao Friday asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to show the performance of his three- and half-year rule instead of spreading anarchy.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting at Union Council Sho Dagg, district Charsadda.

On this occasion, workers of various political parties announced joining QWP along with their families and associates.

Sikandar Hayat Sherpao said that on one hand Imran Khan was presenting himself as a champion of the rule of constitution and supremacy of law, but on the other hand was resisting his arrest to dodge the law.

The QWP provincial chief further accused Imran Khan of creating anarchy in the country and inciting youth to misuse them for the achievement of his objective.

He said that the logic of the PTI chief that he was feeling threat to his life in appearing before the court and seeing no threat while participating in rallies and public meetings made no sense.

He further said that the PTI leadership was bent upon misleading the youth and using them in their own interest.

He recalled the false commitment of Imran Khan for provision of employment to 10 million youth.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qaumi Watan Party Charsadda Dodge Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia ..

Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia&#039;s Monash University

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint N ..

Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint Nord Stream Investigation Uncon ..

3 minutes ago
 Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging cha ..

Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging challenges

3 minutes ago
 Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperatio ..

Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperation, peace

3 minutes ago
 Honorarium under 'Fat calf-Save calf' scheme

Honorarium under 'Fat calf-Save calf' scheme

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.