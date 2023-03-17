QWP asks IK to show performance, instead of spreading anarchy

Provincial Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao Friday asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to show the performance of his three- and half-year rule instead of spreading anarchy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao Friday asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to show the performance of his three- and half-year rule instead of spreading anarchy.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting at Union Council Sho Dagg, district Charsadda.

On this occasion, workers of various political parties announced joining QWP along with their families and associates.

Sikandar Hayat Sherpao said that on one hand Imran Khan was presenting himself as a champion of the rule of constitution and supremacy of law, but on the other hand was resisting his arrest to dodge the law.

The QWP provincial chief further accused Imran Khan of creating anarchy in the country and inciting youth to misuse them for the achievement of his objective.

He said that the logic of the PTI chief that he was feeling threat to his life in appearing before the court and seeing no threat while participating in rallies and public meetings made no sense.

He further said that the PTI leadership was bent upon misleading the youth and using them in their own interest.

He recalled the false commitment of Imran Khan for provision of employment to 10 million youth.