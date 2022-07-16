QWP asks PPP to help defuse ethnic tension in Sindh

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the Pakistan People's Party top leadership and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to help defuse the ethnic tensions in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the Pakistan People's Party top leadership and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to help defuse the ethnic tensions in the province.

He said this while addressing a gathering at Sulimanzai Sherpao in Charsadda district.

He said the Pakhtuns had played a key role in the development of Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas in Sindh.

"The ethnic strife would undermine social harmony and create hatred between the Sindhis and Pakhtuns, which is not good for the country," he added.

Commenting on the judgment of the Supreme Court on the ruling of the then Deputy Speaker National Assembly, he said it had demolished the so-called 'regime change narrative' of former prime minister Imran Khan.

"Imran Khan had cooked up the so-called regime change theory to hide his failure. However, the Supreme Court has shattered this myth," he elaborated.

He added that Imran Khan was trying to mislead the nation by telling lies and half-truths.

"Imran Khan welcomes the decision of the court if it goes in his favour, but if the decision is against him he starts criticizing the superior judiciary," he maintained.

About Imran Khan's diatribe against the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader knew his party would face defeat in the Punjab by-elections so he was targeting the election watchdog in a face-saving effort.

Aftab Sherpao said Pakistan would have gone bankrupt had the PTI been in power. "God forbid, the country would have faced Sri Lanka-like situation had Imran Khan been the prime minister," he added.

He also expressed concern over the prolonged load-shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which produced cheap and surplus electricity. He added that long hours of power cuts had disrupted routine life in the province.

He said that though the people paid electricity bills, they were not being provided uninterrupted power supply. He said the patience of the people was wearing thin and they would take to the streets if the government did not reduce the duration of loadshedding.

He appreciated the government for lowering the prices of the petroleum products, but said steps should be taken to give relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation.