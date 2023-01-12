QWP begins organization at gross-root level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) started work on organizing the party at the grass-root level in the district of Peshawar.

In this connection, a meeting of the party was held with Shakeel Waheedullah Khan in the chair, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Besides Central Joint Secretary Hasham Raza Advocate, provincial vice chairman Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Qazi Asad, Bilal Mohammadzai, Abid Afridi, Hameedullah, Mohibullah, and Yadar Yousafzai, other workers of the youth wing also attended.

The participants of the meeting held a consultation on matters relating to the youth wing of the party in provincial assembly constituency PK-81 and tasked the youth to complete the organization.

The participants also decided to begin organizing at the grass-root level. They also reviewed the process of making organizational setups for women and non-Muslim communities in the city.