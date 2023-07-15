Open Menu

QWP Calls For Electoral Reforms To Ensure Holding Of Free, Transparent Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 09:28 PM

QWP calls for electoral reforms to ensure holding of free, transparent elections

Calling for electoral reforms to ensure the holding of free, fair and transparent elections, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the next general election should be held on time and whoever won the polls should be allowed to run the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Calling for electoral reforms to ensure the holding of free, fair and transparent elections, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the next general election should be held on time and whoever won the polls should be allowed to run the country.

Addressing a gathering at Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district, he welcomed the government's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying the bailout package would help bring economic stability to the country.

"We want Pakistan to become financially stable so that the issues of unemployment and inflation could be tackled," he said.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and his associates were hell-bent on sabotaging the IMF's agreement, but they did not succeed in their designs.

"PTI chief wanted the country to go bankrupt," he remarked.

Blaming PTI's chief for the country's economic woes, he said the PTI chairman had violated the IMF agreement, which created problems for the country.

He recalled that the May 9 incidents proved the last nail in PTI's political coffin, adding that the ones behind the mayhem would continue facing the courts.

"Even the country's enemies could not dare attack its military installations the way the PTI arsonists and rioters did. This was unprecedented in Pakistan's political history," he maintained, adding that the PTI tarnished the country's image at the international level.

"Fresh evidence is emerging with each passing day and the masterminds and the perpetrators of the May 9 violence would not be able to escape from the clutches of the law," the QWP leader believed.

The QWP leader said peace was a prerequisite for development and attracting foreign tourists and investors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Qaumi Watan Party Charsadda Tangi May From Government Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Mini ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes ..

29 minutes ago
 Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to po ..

Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to pose with mother

29 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

4 minutes ago
 Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF ..

Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF demand: Sources

51 minutes ago
 Up to 20% of Kiev's Weapons Destroyed or Damaged i ..

Up to 20% of Kiev's Weapons Destroyed or Damaged in First 2 Weeks of Offensive - ..

4 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on L ..

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Labour, Malik Mehar Elahi aide ..

4 minutes ago
CJP calls for action on population management to s ..

CJP calls for action on population management to secure resilient future

1 hour ago
 Disneyland Paris Says Organized Largest Drone Show ..

Disneyland Paris Says Organized Largest Drone Show in Europe on France's Bastill ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of T ..

Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of Torah, Bible in Sweden

1 hour ago
 Pakistani religious scholars for strengthening bil ..

Pakistani religious scholars for strengthening bilateral ties, fostering cultura ..

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condoles wi ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif condoles with Jahangir Tareen over death ..

45 seconds ago
 Revolution brought about in education sector: Fede ..

Revolution brought about in education sector: Federal Minister for Education and ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan