QWP calls for electoral reforms to ensure holding of free, transparent elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Calling for electoral reforms to ensure the holding of free, fair and transparent elections, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the next general election should be held on time and whoever won the polls should be allowed to run the country.

Addressing a gathering at Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district, he welcomed the government's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying the bailout package would help bring economic stability to the country.

"We want Pakistan to become financially stable so that the issues of unemployment and inflation could be tackled," he said.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and his associates were hell-bent on sabotaging the IMF's agreement, but they did not succeed in their designs.

"PTI chief wanted the country to go bankrupt," he remarked.

Blaming PTI's chief for the country's economic woes, he said the PTI chairman had violated the IMF agreement, which created problems for the country.

He recalled that the May 9 incidents proved the last nail in PTI's political coffin, adding that the ones behind the mayhem would continue facing the courts.

"Even the country's enemies could not dare attack its military installations the way the PTI arsonists and rioters did. This was unprecedented in Pakistan's political history," he maintained, adding that the PTI tarnished the country's image at the international level.

"Fresh evidence is emerging with each passing day and the masterminds and the perpetrators of the May 9 violence would not be able to escape from the clutches of the law," the QWP leader believed.

The QWP leader said peace was a prerequisite for development and attracting foreign tourists and investors.