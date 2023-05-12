UrduPoint.com

QWP Calls For Uplifting Backward Provinces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 09:06 PM

QWP calls for uplifting backward provinces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has called for maximum focus on the development of backward federating units to bring them at par with developed ones.

Addressing a public meeting at Tehsil Tangi on Friday, he urged the government to give priority to backward provinces in development schemes to put them on the track of progress and development.

He expressed reservations over the statistics of the recent digital census, saying that it not only decreases provincial share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, but also creates a difference in representation in the National Assembly.

Sikandar Sherpao held the leadership of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf responsible for current political instability in the country.

