QWP Chief Criticizes Imran Over 'illogical' Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 10:18 PM

QWP Chief criticizes Imran over 'illogical' statement

Chairman Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday condemned the statement of PTI's chief Imran Khan regarding disintegration of country and said that it was an attempt to built pressure on state institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday condemned the statement of PTI's chief Imran Khan regarding disintegration of country and said that it was an attempt to built pressure on state institutions.

Addressing to a press conference in district Charsadda, he said that the only reason behind Imran Khan's uncalled 'illogical' statement against the state institutions was his ouster from the government.

He suggested the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold a new census followed by delimitation exercise in tribal areas to address concerns and objections of people, adding it would also reduce sense of deprivation among the people.

QWP Chief also urged government to reduce load shedding in KP and held that KP was producing electricity that is not being fully utilized.

