PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman, Qoumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has rejected the demand of PTI's chief Imran Khan for early elections and said that polls would be held on the fixed time. He said that the National Assembly would complete its constitutional tenure.

He was addressing a press conference at Mirpur, district Abbottabad on Thursday. He also advised the PTI MNAs to return to the National Assembly and complete their constitutional time period.

He said that the negative politics of PTI chief Imran Khan was pushing the country towards anarchy and financial default.

Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that the dissolution of Punjab and KP Assemblies was not the prerogative of Imran Khan rather it was the discretionary powers of the chief minister of the concerned province.

He said that on one side, the leadership of PTI was tendering resignation from the assemblies and on the other hand, they were not ready to verify their resignations before the Speaker of the National Assembly and continuously claiming their incentives.

He said that political stability was inevitable for improvement in the national economy and added that the rumors spread by the PTI leaders were putting negative impact on the national economy.