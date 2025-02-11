QWP commemorates 50th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Sherpao

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) organized a public meeting to commemorate the 50th death anniversary of late Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao Shaheed on his mausoleum at Sherpao village in district Charsadda on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) organized a public meeting to commemorate the 50th death anniversary of late Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao Shaheed on his mausoleum at Sherpao village in district Charsadda on Tuesday.

Late Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao was one of the founding leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and a confidant of the late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao Shaheed was martyred in 1974 in an explosion during a function at the University of Peshawar.

The public meeting was attended by a large number of QWP workers and well-wishers of the late Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao from across the province.

Addressing the public meeting, Chairman QWP Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao had spent his life in the struggle for securing rights for poor and marginalized classes of the society. He reiterated the resolve that QWP will utilize all its energies to accomplish the mission of Shaheed Hayatabad Mohammad Khan Sherpao.

Highlighting a six-point line of action, he said that there is a need for establishment of a welfare state in light of the Constitution of 1973 to guarantee indiscriminate provision of all facilities to the people.

He called for equal enforcement of the constitution on all.

The veteran politician, who has served a two times chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and minister for interior said that all state organizations should work within their constitutional parameters. He said that all federating units are equal and they should be granted right over their resources.

Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao stressed need for holding a national dialogue and an All Parties Conference (APC) to address issues faced by the country.

Criticizing ruling PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that instead of concentrating on the resolution of the problems of the province and securing of rights, the provincial government has focused on only to get its party chief released from the prison.

He said that all legislators of the ruling party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are busy in making arrangements for the public meetings and protest demos and the resources of the province are being misused on political gatherings and processions, which should be looked into.