QWP Condemns PTI Tirade Against Pakistan Army

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

QWP condemns PTI tirade against Pakistan Army

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Vice Chairperson, Qaumi Watan Party QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Faiza Rasheed has strongly condemned the negative propaganda of PTI against the Pakistan Army including attacks on military installations and inflicting losses to public, private properties.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she termed the sabotaging incidents of May 9, a well-planned conspiracy hatched by Imran Niazi & Co against the country and urged the nation to unite against the enemies.

She said there is no doubt that the Pakistan Army is the guardian of the borders and stability of Pakistan, adding that their party will raise its voice against the nefarious designs of the miscreant on every available forum.

Dr. Faiza Rashid further said that the PTI workers in the presence of their leadership and with their coordination carried out subversive activities in various areas including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Mianwali, Lahore and Karachi on May 9.

She demanded of the government that all the elements involved in the incidents of May 9 should be arrested and awarded exemplary punishment.

