QWP condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Vice Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Faiza Rasheed has condemned the terrorist attack on police in Lakki Marwat district and prayed for the eternal peace of the martyred personnel.

In a condemnation statement issued here on Sunday, the woman political activist said the police force of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is playing a crucial role in maintaining law and order and rendering sacrificing their lives for the restoration of peace in the region.

She said the QWP is standing by the families of the police martyrs.