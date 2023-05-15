UrduPoint.com

QWP Convoy Sets Off From Peshawar To Join PDM Sit-In

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

QWP convoy sets off from Peshawar to join PDM sit-In

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, led a convoy from Peshawar to Islamabad on Monday to actively participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest and sit-in.

The convoy, consisting of enthusiastic workers from the QWP's district and city Peshawar branches, as well as members of the youth wing, departed from the Peshawar Motorway Interchange earlier today.

The QWP convoy is expected to make several stops along the way, including Charsadda, Rishkai, Mardan, Colonel Sher, Swabi, and Haripur Interchanges, before finally reaching Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Protest Qaumi Watan Party Motorway Mardan Charsadda Haripur Swabi From

Recent Stories

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

2 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

8 minutes ago
 PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers ent ..

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers enter Red Zone

31 minutes ago
 SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review fo ..

SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.