QWP convoy sets off from Peshawar to join PDM sit-In

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, led a convoy from Peshawar to Islamabad on Monday to actively participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest and sit-in.

The convoy, consisting of enthusiastic workers from the QWP's district and city Peshawar branches, as well as members of the youth wing, departed from the Peshawar Motorway Interchange earlier today.

The QWP convoy is expected to make several stops along the way, including Charsadda, Rishkai, Mardan, Colonel Sher, Swabi, and Haripur Interchanges, before finally reaching Islamabad.