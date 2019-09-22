UrduPoint.com
QWP Criticized PTI For Failing To Get Arrears Of NHP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 07:00 PM

QWP criticized PTI for failing to get arrears of NHP

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Sunday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for failing to get the arrears of the net hydel profit (NHP) from the Federal government.Speaking at a press conference at Watan Kor, the headquarters of QWP, he referred to the recent statement of the prime minster in which he said that the federal government would have raise the electricity tariff to give the NHP arrears to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.QWP leaders Hashim Babar, former senator Haji Mohammad Ghufran, Hashim Raza Advocate and Tariq Ahmad Khan were also present on the occasion.

"It seems the prime minister is totally ignorant about this issue. The NHP arrears have nothing to do with the power tariff," he pointed out, demanding the provincial government to play its due role in getting the NHP arrears from the centre.Aftab Sherpao also came down hard on the provincial government for its silence in the wake of the prime minister's remarks on the NHP issue.

He said the KP government was compromising on the rights of the province. "We are not seeking alms from the federal government. It is our constitutional right to be given the NPH arrears under the AGN Kazi formula," he declared.He quoted Article 161 (2) of the Constitution, which states, "the net profits earned by the federal governmentor any undertaking established or administrated by the federal government from the bulk generation of power at hydro-electric station shall be paid to the province in which the hydro-electric station is situated."The QWP leader said the federal government raised the gas and electricity tariff and imposed the general salestax (GST) at the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

About the merger of the former tribalareas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he recalled that the federal government hadpledged to allocate Rs100 billion every year to carry out uplift projects inthe merged districts for the next 10 years.

