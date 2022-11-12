Reiterating the stance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) regarding the holding of the next general election, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Saturday questioned the logic behind holding the long march towards Islamabad by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Reiterating the stance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) regarding the holding of the next general election, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Saturday questioned the logic behind holding the long march towards Islamabad by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"What does the PTI wants to achieve through this march? If they want elections, these would be held after this government completes the remaining tenure," he questioned while speaking at a press conference in Tangi tehsil of Charsadda.

Aftab Sherpao elaborated that there was a procedure written in the Constitution to remove a government so it would be better for PTI to follow it instead of creating anarchy by holding the so-called long march.

On this occasion, PTI workers, including tehsil council member Musarrat Bibi, Alamzeb Khan, Meraj Khan and others announced joining the QWP along with their family members.

The QWP leader said that the PTI chairman was trying to make the appointment of the army chief controversial. He said that Imran Khan wanted to bring his "own man" as the army chief.

He urged the coalition government to build a narrative in order to counter Imran Khan's propaganda and tell the nation about his nefarious designs.

Aftab Sherpao said that the country could not afford the politics of confrontation as the people were facing unemployment and skyrocketing inflation, adding that it was the previous PTI government, which left the economy in a bad shape.

The QWP leader believed that the economy could not be revived until political stability was achieved. He maintained the PDM candidates lost the recent by-elections mainly because of the government's failure to overcome the rising inflation.

"There has been a sense of resentment among the people about the skyrocketing inflation," he remarked, asking the government to provide relief to the have-nots He criticized the PTI-led provincial government for blocking roads, saying it created problems for transporters, students and traders.

The QWP leader said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced surplus gas and electricity, but its residents faced long hours of outages, which was highly condemnable act.

About the PTI government's claim that it had not received the arrears of the net hydel profit from the centre, he said the PDM government was formed six months back. He said KP did not receive the net hydel profit even during the Imran Khan government.