UrduPoint.com

QWP Criticizes PTI For Staging Protests Against Spiraling Inflation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

QWP criticizes PTI for staging protests against spiraling inflation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for staging protests against spiraling inflation and said the recent price-hike was the result of the wrong policies of the previous government.

He stated this while speaking at a gathering in Watan Kor where scores of women political workers announced joining the QWP.

Aftab Sherpao said that it was ironic that the ones whose flawed policies caused inflation were now protesting against it.

He said that the PTI could not deceive the people through such tactics. PTI leader Imran Khan must face the reality and accept his failure instead of blaming others, he said adding, the economic situation started worsening during the PTI government due to its incompetence.

Aftab Sherpao said that the PTI had pushed the country towards bankruptcy and its leaders were now bent on creating anarchy, which was not good for the economy.

He maintained that political stability was a prerequisite for a strong economy.

He also expressed concern over the rising price-hike and said the incumbent Federal government should take pragmatic steps to provide relief to the people.

Expressing concern over the worsening law and order and attacks on the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the provincial government should pay heed to this issue or else the situation could spin out of control.

He said his party was in favour of empowering the women through education so that they could play their role in the development of the country. He said the QWP would spare no effort to help resolve the issues being faced by the women.

Known political figures Murad Ali Tajik and Dr Gohar Ali Shah also announced joining the QWP on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Qaumi Watan Party Law And Order Women Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

1 hour ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

3 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

3 hours ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.