QWP Delegation Donates Corona Protective Gear To Hospital

Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:13 PM

A delegation of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Thursday visited Category-D Hospital Harichand, Charsadda and donated corona protective material including masks, kits and gloves to medical staff working in the facility

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Thursday visited Category-D Hospital Harichand, Charsadda and donated corona protective material including masks, kits and gloves to medical staff working in the facility.

The delegation expressed solidarity with the staff and praised their role in saving precious lives in the extraordinary emergency situation. They said that the nation was standing by them in this critical time, adding, they would be remembered for the dedication and professionalism.

Meanwhile, QWP Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in rain related mishaps happened in chitral, Matni, Chakdarra and Mohmand. He also urged authorities to help the affectees in this hour of need.

More Stories From Pakistan

