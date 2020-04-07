QWP demands conducting of laboratories for testing of Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday asked the government to set up more laboratories to conduct maximum number of tests of suspected Coronavirus patients, fearing actual number of the Coronavirus patients could be higher

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday asked the government to set up more laboratories to conduct maximum number of tests of suspected Coronavirus patients, fearing actual number of the Coronavirus patients could be higher.

He was speaking at a meeting of party leaders through video link, said a press release.

QWP Provincial General Secretary Hashim Babar, Senior Vice-Chairman Tariq Ahmad Khan, provincial Information Secretary Asad Afridi Advocate, Provincial Vice-Chairman Adnan Wazir, Nasreen Khattak, Hashim Raza Advocate, Shamsher Khan, Tania Gul, Neelum Bibi, Bacha Hussain Khan, Mufti Iftikhar, Qaiser Jamal Khan, Bakht Biland Khan, and others participated in the meeting through the video link.

Sikandar Sherpao called for creating awareness among the family members of the Coronavirus patients to prevent them from getting infected. He also urged the people to get tested.

He paid rich tributes to the medical fraternity for fighting the pandemic at the frontlines and condemned the arrest and police baton-charge against the doctors protesting for personal protective equipment in Quetta.

Sikandar suggested that the government should engage the polio workers, teachers, and revenue staff which could even revive the local government system for some time for the distribution of the relief goods among the needy people.