QWP demands granting powers to LG representatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Chairman, Qoumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has called for granting powers to local governments, saying denying them powers is the negation of the tall claims of the devolution of powers to grass-root level.

Addressing a joint meeting of the local government representatives, chairman and general councilors here in his residence here on Thursday, Sikandar Sherpao said that despite the passage of eight months, the elected public representatives of the local government were denied powers, which is creating hurdles in the resolution of the problems.

He said that the PTI had made a commitment that under the new local government system, local governments will be autonomous and empowered. But that promise is still awaiting fulfillment, which is not only an insult to the public elected representatives, rather also spreading anger among them.