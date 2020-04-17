QWP donates coronavirus protective kits

A delegation of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Friday handed over 40 coronavirus protective kits to Medical Superintendent Baacha Khan Complex Shah Mansoor

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Friday handed over 40 coronavirus protective kits to Medical Superintendent Baacha Khan Complex Shah Mansoor.

Lauding the doctors and para medical staff for their role in combating coronavirus, the delegation said that their services to save lives in this situation would always be remembered.

They urged masses to adopt safety measures to contain coronavirus pandemic.

The delegation also donated ten protective kits to Medical Superintendent District Hospital Swabi.