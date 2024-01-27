QWP Expresses Annoyance At Belated Unveiling Of Polling Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Expressing annoyance at the belated unveiling of the polling scheme, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) violated the law by delaying the issuance of the polling scheme for the general election slated for February 8.
Addressing a gathering in Doaba area in Charsadda district, he said that under the law, the ECP should have announced the polling scheme 30 days before the election, but the election watchdog also missed the second deadline to publish the polling scheme 15 days before the polling day, said a press release.
Commenting on the ECP’s plan to use the Election Management System (EMS) for election results, Aftab Sherpao said the result Transmission System’s failure (RTS) was still fresh in our memory; therefore, the election commission should stop experimenting and ensure the holding of the free, fair and transparent election.
The QWP leader said that electricity and gas load-shedding were the two main problems being faced by the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said that though skyrocketing, inflation had made life miserable for the people, the high tariff coupled with record gas and electricity load-shedding was adding insult to injury.
He said that KP generated cheap and surplus hydel electricity, but it was unfortunate that the local people were facing power cuts and were receiving inflated bills.
Aftab Sherpao said the QWP would not let the people down and would come up to their expectations by honoring the pledges.
He said the QWP would spare no effort to work for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the wellbeing of its residents.
He said that his party believed in serving the people with any consideration for political affiliations.
He advised the voters to check the track record of the candidates before casting their ballots.
