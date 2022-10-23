UrduPoint.com

QWP Expresses Concern Over Worsening Law And Order In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

QWP expresses concern over worsening law and order in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday expressed concern over the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly in Swat and urged the government to take concrete steps or else the situation could spin out of control.

Speaking at a gathering, he lauded the people of Swat district for taking to the streets to stage protest demonstrations against the recent wave of militancy.

On this occasion, known political figures hailing from Matta tehsil in Swat Mumtaz Khan, Usman Ali Sina and Ms. Shamim Azad Advocate from Mingora and others along with their family members and supporters announced joining the QWP.

Aftab Sherpao said that the people wanted restoration of peace as it was a prerequisite for development.

"In the past, the people of Malakand division faced displacement due to militancy and subsequent military operation," he recalled, adding that the people could no longer afford to face a similar situation and this had compelled them to protest against rising militancy.

The QWP chief said that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the provincial government, so it should stop blaming the Federal government for the poor security.

"The provincial government can seek help from the federal government if it is unable to bring the situation under control," he clarified.

Welcoming the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualifying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference, the QWP leader said that the former prime minister should move to the court of law if he had any reservations over the decision instead of creating anarchy.

Aftab Sherpao said that removing Pakistan from the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force was a positive development and hoped this would have a good impact on the country's economy.

Criticizing the federal government for failing to control price-hike, he said that the people were facing skyrocketing inflation, which had made life miserable for them. "Controlling inflation is a test for the government as inflation has reduced their purchasing power," he added.

He also expressed resentment over the prolonged duration of gas and electricity loadshedding in the country, asking the government to take steps to provide relief to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Poor Qaumi Watan Party Swat Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Malakand Mingora Gas Sunday Financial Action Task Force Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.