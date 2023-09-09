QWP expresses grief over earthquakes in Morocco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the deaths of the people as a result of a devastating earthquake in Morocco.

In a statement issued here, the QWP chief said, "I am saddened to hear about the terrible earthquake, destruction and deaths of hundreds of people in Morocco and all my sympathies are with the bereaved families.

"It is time for the government to immediately send rescue troops and aid to the Moroccan brothers and sisters to support them in this difficult time, he added.