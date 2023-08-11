Open Menu

QWP Expresses Reservations Over Statistics Of Census 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Provincial Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has expressed reservations over the statistics of the recent Digital Census 2023 and termed it as a failure of the provincial government

Addressing a public gathering at Union Council Abazai, he said that recording less increase in the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will bring highly negative impacts on the economy of the province.

On this occasion, ANP, PPP and PTI workers and leaders included Haji islam Gul, Hayat Gul, Haji Nasra Ali, Haji Mumtaz Gul, Haji Sardar Gul, Haji Farid Gul, Haji Sajid Gul, Haji Umar Gul, Kaleemullah, Luqman, Abid Khan, Atif Khan, Umar Khan, Junaid Khan, Waheed Gul, Fauji Rehman, Haji Khan Raziq, Fazl Rehman and Anwar Khan announced to join Qaumi Watan Party along with their families and associates.

