UrduPoint.com

QWP Extends Date For Submission Of Ticket Applications

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 06:30 PM

QWP extends date for submission of ticket applications

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has extended the date for submission of applications from aspiring candidates for the provincial assembly elections in the province till April 10, 2023.

According to a press release issued here from the central secretariat of the party on Thursday, the interested candidates have been directed that now they can filed applications for the party ticket till April 23.

More Stories From Pakistan

