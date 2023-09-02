Open Menu

QWP For Audit Into Agreements Reached With IPPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said an audit should be conducted into the agreements reached with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as the deals were mainly investor-friendly instead of being consumer-friendly.

He was addressing a gathering in Swabi district where known political figures announced joining the QWP.

He said that the government should take steps to address the issues of public.

The QWP leader also expressed concern over the rising attacks on the security forces personnel in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and called for an effective strategy to deal with the scourge of terrorism.

He said the country was faced with a host of challenges ranging from political and financial instability to worsening law and order and the deepening sense of deprivation among the smaller federating units.

He called for creating an enabling environment for the holding of the free, fair and peaceful general election by conducting the delimitation process in a proper manner so that the next elected government could take steps to provide relief to the people in the face of backbreaking inflation as well as putting the economy on the right track.

He hoped the next elected government would also focus on addressing the sense of deprivation among the smaller provinces, adding that no effort should be spared to restore peace in the country particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and its merged districts.

Commenting on the fresh increase in the prices of the petroleum products, he said that the raise in the POL products would trigger a fresh wave of inflation.

He also criticized the PTI leadership for the May 9 incidents and said the PTI chief staged the cipher drama and strained Pakistan's relations with other countries.

He said that political stability was necessary for economic stability and the country would not afford turmoil at this point in time.

