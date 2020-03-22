UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

QWP For Joint Struggle To Deal Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:40 PM

QWP for joint struggle to deal coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Sunday that the Covid-19 outbreak was an international issue therefore all stakeholders, including the political parties would have to come up with a joint strategy to deal with this issue.

According to a statement, he said that all the political parties would have to rise above the political divide to fight this pandemic.

He stressed that measures should be taken to minimize the effects of this disaster on the economy besides providing maximum relief to the people particularly the ones belonging to the downtrodden segments of the society.

Aftab Sherpao stressed the need for ensuring the availability of all the food items in the market.

He also urged the people to avoid holding unnecessary gatherings and said that the people should exercise social distancing in order to avoid spreading the virus.

