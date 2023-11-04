QWP for strategy to tackle worsening law and order situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on the Mianwali airbase and said the Federal and provincial governments should sit together to come up with a strategy to tackle the worsening law and order situation and to curb terrorist incidents.

Addressing a gathering at Kangra union council in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda, he said terrorism was again rearing its ugly head therefore prompt and timely action should be taken to nip this evil in the bud.

Expressing concern over the fresh wave of terrorism across the country, he condemned the attacks on the police and army soldiers in Dera Ismail Khan and Gwadar respectively.

On this occasion Mian Usman Shah announced joining the QWP along with his family and supporters.

Welcoming the announcement of the date for the next general election, he said that government should create an environment conductive to the holding of the election.

“The announcement of the election date has ended the uncertainty surrounding the polls,” he remarked.

“Our party had suggested at the time of making the 18th Amendment to do away with the caretaker setup,” adding that under the original 1973 Constitution, there was no concept of installing the caretaker setup.

He said that the ECP should be strengthened to conduct the polls.

Aftab Sherpao said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for straight nine years, but left the province in dire financial straits.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government lacked money to pay salaries to employees. The KP is facing a host of problems due to the incompetence and misrule of the previous PTI government, he added.

He also condemned the Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinian people and said hundreds of children were killed in the bombing.

He expressed concern over the lack of unity among the Muslim countries for being unable to stop the killings of defenseless Palestinians.

The QWP leader said that Zionist regime was committing atrocities with impunity. He called for a two-state solution for the Palestinian conflict.

Aftab Sherpao said that PTI leader Imran Khan was the main character behind the May 9 attacks on the military installations and government properties.