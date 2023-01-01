QWP forms unanimous cabinet for City District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) formed a unanimous cabinet for City District Peshawar on Sunday with a pledge to deliver a party message to the doorsteps of the people.

In this connection, a meeting of the QWP City District Peshawar chapter was held here with Shakil Waheedullah Khan in the chair. Provincial Vice Chairman, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah and Central Joint Secretary, Hasham Raza Advocate attended the meeting as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Shakil Waheedullah Khan said that QWP is the voice of the oppressed against injustices, cruelties and price hike.

The participants of the meeting decided the observance of the death anniversary of Hayat Mohammad Khan Shaheed in a befitting manner.

The City district chairman also directed the party workers for start preparations for coming general elections in their respective Constituencies and make an all-out efforts for the success of party candidates from the provincial metropolis.