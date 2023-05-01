UrduPoint.com

QWP, Labour Unions Organize Separate Rallies, Walks To Mark Int'l Labour Day

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 07:14 PM

QWP, labour unions organize separate rallies, walks to mark Int'l Labour Day

Various political parties, labour unions of federal and provincial departments besides private stakeholders here on Monday organized separate rallies to mark the International Labour Day and paid tribute to the martyred workers of Chicago in 1886

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Various political parties, labour unions of Federal and provincial departments besides private stakeholders here on Monday organized separate rallies to mark the International Labour Day and paid tribute to the martyred workers of Chicago in 1886.

Qaumi Watan Party's Provincial Chairman Sikandar Khan Sherpao led a rally which started from Khyber Road and culminated at Peshawar Press Club. Other federal and provincial departments and labour unions such as PWD Labour Union, Tajir Ittihad KP, NADRA, Railway Workers Union, PESCO, TESCO, and Rent-a-Car Association also organized separate rallies to mark the Day.

The participants of these rallies included party workers, leaders, government servants, workers and the general public. They were holding placards and chanted slogans in support of providing basic rights to labourers as per the laws and regulations.

During the rallies, speakers expressed solidarity with the workers and laborers of Pakistan and worldwide, highlighting the sacrifices made by the Chicago workers in 1886. They called for the implementation of international labour laws in the country to protect the rights of workers.

