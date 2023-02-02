QWP leader Syed Fayyaz Ali urges govt to control inflation

Provincial Leader of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah on Thursday urged the federal government to control prices of petroleum products and electricity as the common man could not afford any further increase

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Leader of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah on Thursday urged the Federal government to control prices of petroleum products and electricity as the common man could not afford any further increase.

Addressing the party meeting in PK-81, he also demanded pragmatic steps by the federal and provincial governments to maintain security in the province and control rising inflation.

Special prayers were offered for the martyrs of the Peshawar Blast and the swift recovery of the injured.

In the meeting, arrangements were also made for the participation of a large number of workers from PK 81 in the 48th-anniversary rally of Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao on February 13.

Syed Fayaz Ali Shah further said PTI brought the country's economy to this critical juncture and "made life difficult for the common man".