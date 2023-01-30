QWP leadership condemns Peshawar blast

Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao have condemned Peshawar's Police Lines apparent suicide explosion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao have condemned Peshawar's Police Lines apparent suicide explosion.

In a joint statement, issued here on Monday, the leadership of QWP termed the incident highly sorrowful. They said that besides large-scale casualties, dozens of people had also been injured in the explosion and called upon the government to take notice of it.

Expressing solidarity and sympathies with the bereaved families, they said that the whole nation was grieved by this barbaric attack inside a mosque.

Aftab Sherpao and Sikandar Sherpao said that they were repeatedly seeking the attention of the government towards the crucial issue of law and order, which was essential to ensure durable peace after addressing the menace of terrorism.

They said that the objective behind the occurrence of such incidents was to once again disrupt the peaceful environment in the country. However, he said that national unity would foil all such nefarious designs.

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the early recovery of the injured persons. They also called for the provision of full financial assistance to affected families and ensuring all possible medical facilities for the injured.