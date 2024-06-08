QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: Sikandar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Provincial Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that 18th Amendment was constitutional right of the provinces and will foil the conspiracy.

He was speaking at the condolence reference for Party leader Asad Afridi Advocate. Paying tributes to the late party leader, Sikandar Sherpao said the deceased rendered services for the cause of Pakhtuns.

He said the QWP lost a committed leader, who had deep understanding of the geopolitical situation of the region and worked for the welfare of the poor.

Commenting on the challenges facing the province, Sikandar Sherpao said that a conspiracy was being hatched against provincial autonomy. “We will foil the conspiracy against the 18th Amendment,” he said.

Sikandar Sherpao said the 1973 Constitution guaranteed provincial autonomy.

He said that a conspiracy was also being hatched against the National Finance Commission Award, which was against the spirit of the Constitution.

He said that a hybrid regime was imposed on the country after the 2018 general election, adding that now a hybrid plus government was brought in as a result of the 2024 polls.

He said that experiments with the political system should be stopped so that democracy could thrive in the country.

He said all state institutions must function within their constitutional ambit.

Criticizing the provincial government, he said that irregularities were committed in the wheat procurement process, which belied the claims about fighting corruption and ensuring good governance.

He said the provincial government committed injustice against the local farmers by not purchasing wheat from them.