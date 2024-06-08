QWP Supports 18th Amendment, Against Conspiracy: Sikandar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Provincial Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that 18th Amendment was constitutional right of the provinces and will foil the conspiracy
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Provincial Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that 18th Amendment was constitutional right of the provinces and will foil the conspiracy.
He was speaking at the condolence reference for Party leader Asad Afridi Advocate. Paying tributes to the late party leader, Sikandar Sherpao said the deceased rendered services for the cause of Pakhtuns.
He said the QWP lost a committed leader, who had deep understanding of the geopolitical situation of the region and worked for the welfare of the poor.
Commenting on the challenges facing the province, Sikandar Sherpao said that a conspiracy was being hatched against provincial autonomy. “We will foil the conspiracy against the 18th Amendment,” he said.
Sikandar Sherpao said the 1973 Constitution guaranteed provincial autonomy.
He said that a conspiracy was also being hatched against the National Finance Commission Award, which was against the spirit of the Constitution.
He said that a hybrid regime was imposed on the country after the 2018 general election, adding that now a hybrid plus government was brought in as a result of the 2024 polls.
He said that experiments with the political system should be stopped so that democracy could thrive in the country.
He said all state institutions must function within their constitutional ambit.
Criticizing the provincial government, he said that irregularities were committed in the wheat procurement process, which belied the claims about fighting corruption and ensuring good governance.
He said the provincial government committed injustice against the local farmers by not purchasing wheat from them.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain
Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways
DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China
Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gi ..
ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan
Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health
Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggres ..
Call to collective conscience of world to help children victims of aggression
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways6 minutes ago
-
DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery7 minutes ago
-
KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH7 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China7 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha7 minutes ago
-
ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan5 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews cleanliness, beautification arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggression, genocide of Pa ..5 minutes ago
-
Call to collective conscience of world to help children victims of aggression5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique takes notice of fire incident at hospital5 minutes ago
-
Additional Commissioner Sibi launches polio campaign5 minutes ago