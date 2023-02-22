QWP terms Jail Bharo Tehrik as "political hoax", "hypocrisy"

Provincial Vice Chairperson of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Dr Faiza Rasheed has termed the court arrest drive (Jail Bharo Tehreek) a "political hoax" and the "height of hypocrisy"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Vice Chairperson of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Dr Faiza Rasheed has termed the court arrest drive (Jail Bharo Tehreek) a "political hoax" and the "height of hypocrisy".

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said on the one hand the PTI was threatening to launch the court arrest drive in protest against the delay in the announcement of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while on the other hand, they(PTI) were allegedly seeking the bail before arrest from the courts.

She said that if "Imran Khan is really sincere with court arrest drive then being a nominee in dozens of First Information Reports (FIRs), why is he not offering unconditional arrest to allow national institutions to move forward as per the constitution of the country"?