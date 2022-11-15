PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Provincial Vice Chairman Dr Faiza Rasheed has termed the 'U-turn' of PTI chief Imran Khan Niazi from the foreign conspiracy narrative a confession to the crime.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and security institutions were reiterating that no external or internal conspiracy motivated the no-confidence motion against Imran Niazi, and were attributing it to his own misdeeds.

She said when PTI chief and his cronies realised that they were going to be thrown out of the government through the constitutional way, they staged a nefarious drama to defame the nation and the country.

She termed PTI chief's U-turn a confession to the crime and demanded of all patriotic forces to take notice of such negative tactics of Imran Niazi.