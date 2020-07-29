UrduPoint.com
QWP To Celebrate Edi With Simplicity

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

QWP to celebrate Edi with simplicity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Qoami Watan Party (QWP) has urged workers to follow corona protective Standard Operating Procedure and celebrate Eid with simplicity amid the pandemic.

Central spokesman for QWP, Ahmad Nawaz Jadoon in a press release issued here Wednesday said that the party has not planned any ceremony in Watan Kor Sherpao and Watan Kor Peshawar due to corona spread.

He said that party leadership has urged workers to adopt preventive measures and avoid social gathering on Eid. He said that party would start its political activities soon after Eid.

More Stories From Pakistan

