QWP to continue work for rights, welfare of labors: Sikabdar Sherpao

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Chairman, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikabdar Sherpao has urged authorities to help out labors and daily wagers who are fighting for their survival due to coronavirus pandemic and limited working opportunities.

In a message issued in connection with Labor Day, he said that the government should take steps to mitigate the sufferings of labors and ensure them about provision of their rights. He also urged authorities to provide financial assistance to working class that was the most affected segment of society due to coronavirus lockdown.

He said that QWP would continue its struggle to safeguard rights of workers and labors as part of party's manifesto and the ambition of leadership. He said that QWP is with labors and their concerns and reservation would be highlighted at every available forum.

Sikander Sherpao said that the country could not flourish without the contributions of working class.