UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

QWP To Continue Work For Rights, Welfare Of Labors: Sikabdar Sherpao

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

QWP to continue work for rights, welfare of labors: Sikabdar Sherpao

Provincial Chairman, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikabdar Sherpao has urged authorities to help out labors and daily wagers who are fighting for their survival due to coronavirus pandemic and limited working opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Chairman, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikabdar Sherpao has urged authorities to help out labors and daily wagers who are fighting for their survival due to coronavirus pandemic and limited working opportunities.

In a message issued in connection with Labor Day, he said that the government should take steps to mitigate the sufferings of labors and ensure them about provision of their rights. He also urged authorities to provide financial assistance to working class that was the most affected segment of society due to coronavirus lockdown.

He said that QWP would continue its struggle to safeguard rights of workers and labors as part of party's manifesto and the ambition of leadership. He said that QWP is with labors and their concerns and reservation would be highlighted at every available forum.

Sikander Sherpao said that the country could not flourish without the contributions of working class.

Related Topics

Qaumi Watan Party Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s aviation sector teams up to help over 37 ..

48 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

48 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission issues directions to ..

45 seconds ago

Russia sees record rise as virus cases surge past ..

47 seconds ago

Supreme Court allows amendment in GB order 2018

49 seconds ago

Colombian Journalist to Receive 2020 UNESCO Prize ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.