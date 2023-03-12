QWP to fully participate in elections: Dr Faiza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial vice chairperson, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Faiza Rasheed on Sunday said that the party would fully participate in elections and not leave the field free for anyone.

In a statement issued here, she said party workers have been issued directives for participation and electioneering for the party candidates. She added that party would utilize all energies and resources for achieving historic success in the elections.

Dr Faiza Rasheed said that the party under the leadership of Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao was making all-out efforts for the progress and development of the country.