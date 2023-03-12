UrduPoint.com

QWP To Fully Participate In Elections: Dr Faiza

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

QWP to fully participate in elections: Dr Faiza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial vice chairperson, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Faiza Rasheed on Sunday said that the party would fully participate in elections and not leave the field free for anyone.

In a statement issued here, she said party workers have been issued directives for participation and electioneering for the party candidates. She added that party would utilize all energies and resources for achieving historic success in the elections.

Dr Faiza Rasheed said that the party under the leadership of Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao was making all-out efforts for the progress and development of the country.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qaumi Watan Party Progress Sunday All

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.