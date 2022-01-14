UrduPoint.com

QWP To Fully Participate In Second Phase Of LG Polls: Sikhandar Sherpao

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial President Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikhandar Sherpao here Friday said his party would fully participate in the second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing party workers at Mingora Swat, he said QWP would field candidates on all Constituencies in Swat district.He said local bodies' elections were important to address peoples' problems at their doorstep besides providing basic services to masses at village and tehsil councils.

Sherpao claimed that QWP after coming into power would address issues of unemployment and price-hike.

