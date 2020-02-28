QWP to spare no effort to help resolve issues being faced by overseas Pakistanis: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) : Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said onFriday that his party would spare no effort to help resolve the issues being faced by the overseasPakistanis.According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, he was addressing a gathering of QWPworkers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to mark 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat MohammadKhan Sherpao.QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, QWP Overseas Wing CoordinatorHaji Iqbal Wadud, QWP UAE chapter chairman Mohammad Saeed Khan Bamkhel and a largenumber of QWP workers were present on the occasion.Paying glowing tributes to the martyred leader, Aftab Sherpao said that he had raised voice forthe voiceless people.

