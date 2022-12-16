QWP urges for strategy to grant relief to people

Provincial Chairman of Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has urged for taking steps and evolving of a sustainable strategy for granting relief to the people and arrest the spiral of ongoing price-hike in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Chairman of Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has urged for taking steps and evolving of a sustainable strategy for granting relief to the people and arrest the spiral of ongoing price-hike in the country.

He was addressing a gathering in Dir Lower on Friday. Besides, Provincial Deputy General Secretary QWP, Dr Farooq Afzal, district chapter office bearers, and a large number of party workers were also present on the occasion.

Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao held the previous government of PTI responsible for the prevailing financial and economic problems and urged the Federal government to take immediate steps for their resolution.

He said that the wrong policies of the PTI government have plunged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into various crises and due to the poor financial situation, the provincial government is not even in a position to pay salaries to employees.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Malakand Division, he said that the maintenance of peace in the province is the responsibility of the provincial government, therefore, it should play its role in this regard.

On this occasion, office bearers and workers of various political parties including Katoor Khan Haji, Bacha Zada, Quraish Khan, Dost Mohammad, Miraj Khan, Mohammad Khan, Bakht Kamal, Ghani-ur-Rehman, Salman, Usman, Rasheed, Fazal Muala, Amir Jan, Sarfaraz, Gul Zamin, Riaz Khan, Farid Khan, and Sher Khan announced joining QWP along with their families and associates.