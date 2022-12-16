UrduPoint.com

QWP Urges For Strategy To Grant Relief To People

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 06:45 PM

QWP urges for strategy to grant relief to people

Provincial Chairman of Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has urged for taking steps and evolving of a sustainable strategy for granting relief to the people and arrest the spiral of ongoing price-hike in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Chairman of Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has urged for taking steps and evolving of a sustainable strategy for granting relief to the people and arrest the spiral of ongoing price-hike in the country.

He was addressing a gathering in Dir Lower on Friday. Besides, Provincial Deputy General Secretary QWP, Dr Farooq Afzal, district chapter office bearers, and a large number of party workers were also present on the occasion.

Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao held the previous government of PTI responsible for the prevailing financial and economic problems and urged the Federal government to take immediate steps for their resolution.

He said that the wrong policies of the PTI government have plunged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into various crises and due to the poor financial situation, the provincial government is not even in a position to pay salaries to employees.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Malakand Division, he said that the maintenance of peace in the province is the responsibility of the provincial government, therefore, it should play its role in this regard.

On this occasion, office bearers and workers of various political parties including Katoor Khan Haji, Bacha Zada, Quraish Khan, Dost Mohammad, Miraj Khan, Mohammad Khan, Bakht Kamal, Ghani-ur-Rehman, Salman, Usman, Rasheed, Fazal Muala, Amir Jan, Sarfaraz, Gul Zamin, Riaz Khan, Farid Khan, and Sher Khan announced joining QWP along with their families and associates.

Related Topics

Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Law And Order Dir Malakand Government

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA for comprehensive plans to address p ..

Chairman NDMA for comprehensive plans to address possible water shortage

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Kazakhstan people-to-people contacts to p ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan people-to-people contacts to promote trade, business: NA spe ..

4 minutes ago
 UK to Renovate Hundreds of Schools Over Next Decad ..

UK to Renovate Hundreds of Schools Over Next Decade

4 minutes ago
 Lahore police conduct search & sweep operations in ..

Lahore police conduct search & sweep operations in city

4 minutes ago
 1,500 fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

1,500 fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

4 minutes ago
 Syrian scholar visits The University of Faisalabad ..

Syrian scholar visits The University of Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.