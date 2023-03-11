QWP welcomes KSA, Iran agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday welcomed the agreement of diplomatic ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In a tweet, QWP Chief said that it is heartening to know that through the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, SaudiArabia and Iran have agreed to resume diplomatic ties and respect each other's sovereignty.

This development would have multiple implications in the region in the future, he said.