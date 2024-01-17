QWP's Fayyaz Shah Withdraws From Contesting General Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Provincial Vice Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah on Wednesday announced his withdrawal from contesting the general elections due to personal reasons.
Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, he clarified that his withdrawal from the general elections was his personal decision based on the advice of his elders and he was not forced for it.
He vowed to continue supporting the QWP for the welfare of the masses, adding that he had no intention to join any other political party.
He criticized the past provincial governments for not paying attention to the development of Peshawar and said that for the past 20 years, the condition of the inner city went from bad to worse.
He deplored that every past government even the elected representatives from Peshawar did not take any considerable step for the development of the provincial capital.
