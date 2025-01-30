R A Bazaar Solve Mystery Of Body As Friends Turn Murderers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The R A Bazaar Police on Thursday solved the mystery of the dead body of Abdul Wahab found in the trunk of a car a few days ago as the close friends of the deceased turned his murderers.
A Rawalpindi Police spokesman said in a statement that the deceased’s friends Ali Hussain, Ghulam Habib and Farid had killed him after the exchange of hot words over a minor issue.
The accused then dumped his body in the trunk of the car, which was later parked in the area of R A Bazaar Police Station.
The police used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.
Recent Stories
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..
UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties
World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 DIGs Prisons promoted to grade-206 minutes ago
-
Missing persons' case not be closed until recovery of all: Justice Kayani6 minutes ago
-
Lecture series "Without data, you are just another person with an opinion" held at IPRI6 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina reviews facilities at BISP Center Bara, announces raise in assistance6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 78 properties6 minutes ago
-
R A Bazaar solve mystery of body as friends turn murderers6 minutes ago
-
Land Record Officer arrested in Khanewal for taking bribe16 minutes ago
-
CPSP, premier institutions of postgraduate medical education:Murad Ali Shah remarks25 minutes ago
-
KP CM for rehabilitation of drug addicts under Sehat Card25 minutes ago
-
RESOLVE, UCP collaborate to advance space technology in Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
PTI leader Rauf Hassan’s case adjourned due to missing challan25 minutes ago
-
Kurram admin demands Rs 600m as compensation for damages25 minutes ago