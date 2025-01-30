R A Bazaar solve mystery of body as friends turn murderers

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The R A Bazaar Police on Thursday solved the mystery of the dead body of Abdul Wahab found in the trunk of a car a few days ago as the close friends of the deceased turned his murderers.

A Rawalpindi Police spokesman said in a statement that the deceased’s friends Ali Hussain, Ghulam Habib and Farid had killed him after the exchange of hot words over a minor issue.

The accused then dumped his body in the trunk of the car, which was later parked in the area of R A Bazaar Police Station.

The police used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.

