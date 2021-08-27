R A Bazar police conducts search operation in Chungi No 22, adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of city police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Friday launched a search operation in Cungi number 22 and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of R A Bazar police station to ensure law and order and net the outlaws.

He said heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of station house officer R A Bazar conducted the operation in the area and searched 40 houses besides checking 17 tenants, 35 shops, seven hotels and 171 persons.

According to the superintendent police, Potohar, the search operation was conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders and ensure law and order.

He said the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.