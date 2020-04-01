Raabta Alam Islami donates Corona protective kits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Motamar-al-Alam-Islami donates corona protective kits to Pakistan which were received by Director General Health National Institute of Heath on Wednesday.

The kits include thermal scanner guns, masks, testing kits, sanitizers and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri said the aid was very vital for the country in this hour of trial.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki said cooperation with Pakistan would continue.