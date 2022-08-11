UrduPoint.com

Raba Sanaullah Departs For Saudi Arabia On Five-day Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Raba Sanaullah departs for Saudi Arabia on five-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah along with his family on Thursday departed for Saudi Arabia on five-day visit to perform Umrah.

The minister departed for Jeddah from Islamabad International Airport at 11 a.

m, said a statement issued here.

The minister would perform Umrah besides attendance at Roza Rasool (PBUH) in Madina. Sanaullah would also hold meetings with his Saudi counterpart and other senior officials.

The minister would also talk with Saudi officials to further strengthen Pak-Saudi bilateral relations.

