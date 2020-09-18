UrduPoint.com
Rabail Riaz Elects As President Of WCCI Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Rabail Riaz, Naseem Akhtar and Rabia Basri have been elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar division for 2020-21 respectively.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the election commission for annual elections of the WCCI Peshawar division for 2020-21, which held here, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

The election commission members, Shumaila Tasbassum, Zareen Akhtar and Nasreen participated in the meeting.

According to the election commission, Rabail Riaz, Naseem Akhtar and Rabia Basri have been elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president of the WCCI Peshawar division respectively for next term 2020-21 as no candidate has submitted nomination papers against them.

The newly elected office bearers of the WCCI Peshawar division will take charge of their office on October 1, 2020. While, the announcement regarding the women chamber members of the executive committee will be made during the Annual General Meeting of the chamber.

Rukhsana Nadir, the outgoing WCCI Peshawar congratulated the newly elected office bearers for electing as unopposed for the next term.

