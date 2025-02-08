Open Menu

R.A.Bazar Police Arrest Four Accused In Fake Robbery Case

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) R.A.Bazar police have arrested four accused in a fake robbery case registered in R.A.Bazar police station a week ago, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed in a drop scene of a fake robbery incident against women took place in the RA Bazaar area a week ago police managed to arrest the plaintiff, her friend and two accomplices involved in the case. Police also recovered Rs 853,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

The accused namely Saika was given jewelry by her friend for sale, but she staged the incident to embezzle the money.

The accused planned with her friend Sameera and her accomplices Umair and Muneeb a fake robbery and get registered a fake robbery case in R.

A.Bazar police station.

The police investigated the case using technical means and human intelligence, and found involved the plaintiff in the case who was arrested.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated SP Potohar, DSP Cantt and RA Bazar police for arresting the accused and recovering the embezzled money.

SP Potohar said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished. No matter how clever the accused are, they cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.

