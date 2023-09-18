Rabbani expresses concerns over ‘western interference’

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PPP senior leader and Senator Raza Rabbani has demanded Senate session to debate western interference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2023) PPP leader and Senator Raza Rabbani voiced concerns on Monday regarding the caretaker government's perceived failure to safeguard national sovereignty.

The former Senate chairman and the PPP prominent member accused western countries of persistent interference in the nation's internal affairs. He emphasized that this intervention extended beyond electoral matters, with diplomats in Islamabad engaging in discussions concerning the nation's economic and political landscape.

Rabbani noted a recent trend of foreign diplomats visiting the offices of various political parties.

“We take pride in our status as citizens of a sovereign nation and do not subscribe to external influences,” he asserted.

Senator Rabbani called for the immediate convening of a senate session to deliberate on issues related to attacks on national sovereignty and other pressing problems facing the country.